Season 13, Episode 88 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and Josh Carney talk about Chase Winovich being a possible offseason addition for the Pittsburgh Steelers as an unrestricted free agent.

Josh’s most recent mock draft is reviewed and Alex have a cornerback debate.

Owen Straley joins the show later to talk about defensive backs he watched at the Shrine Bowl a few weeks ago.

Alex and Josh then talk about the Steelers’ biggest draft mistake and more to close out the show.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Topics, Carney Mock Draft, Straley On Shrine Bowl CBs, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-feb-15-episode-1677

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 86 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n