The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Super Bowl LVIII Odds, Cameron Sutton Contract, Super Bowl LVII Recap, JuJu, & More

Season 13, Episode 85 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Super Bowl LVII that was played Sunday night and ended with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Philadelphia Eagles.

We go over the key plays from the big Sunday night game and that includes the controversial holding penalty on Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the contest. We talk field conditions in Super Bowl LVII and more as part of our recap of the big game.

Should the new push-from-behind-style quarterback sneak play be eliminated from the NFL game? Alex and I have a quick discussion about that topic. We also discuss Smith-Schuster betting on himself in 2022 and it paying off for him.

Alex and I look at the early Super Bowl LVIII odds for the Pittsburgh Steelers and if they are fair. We also talk about if we learned anything from Super Bowl LVII Sunday night when it comes to the 2023 Steelers’ efforts.

The contract of Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton will void on Friday, so we clear up the misinformation about that based on what Sports Illustrated is reporting.

Should Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee be a serious consideration for the Steelers early in the 2023 NFL Draft? Alex and I talk a little bit about that topic with the offseason now officially underway on this Monday.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

