Season 13, Episode 89 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and Josh Carney talk about the retirement of John Mitchell this week to start.

The state of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff is also discussed in this Friday show as is the future of tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

Alex and Josh also look at a few other offseason questions facing the Steelers.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Offseason Questions, John Mitchell Retirement, Chukwuma Okorafor Future, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-feb-17-episode-1678

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 89 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n