The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Pro Bowl Games, Hip Drop Tackles, Hot Routes, Senior Bowl Prospects & More

Season 13, Episode 82 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex-Kozora is back in the main chair once again as he is back from his trip to Mobile, AL to watch the Senior Bowl practices.

Alex and I get right to talking about the reformatted Pro Bowl Games that took place over the weekend to kick this episode off. We also talk early in this show about the status of Steelers defensive coach Brian Flores, who has a few more interviews scheduled for this week. We discuss the likelihood of him landing a job outside of Pittsburgh.

The NFL might soon be discussion whether or not to eliminate the hip drop tackle as a legal play so Alex and I discuss that topic on the heels of Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward making his thoughts known on the topic.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth recently talked about the offense not having hot routes built in during his appearance on the Ben Roethlisberger podcast so Alex and I make sure to heavily discuss that topic during this show.

With Alex back from the Senior Bowl, we discuss several draft prospects that he observed during his week in Mobile, AL. We go over several position groups during this segment as it relates to Senior Bowl prospects.

As usual, we close out this show by answering several questions we have received this last week from listeners of the show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

