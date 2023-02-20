The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Hiring Aaron Curry, XFL Discussion, Cam Sutton Debate, OLB Depth, Zach Gentry, & More

Season 13, Episode 90 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, I am back from vacation to sit in with Alex Kozora. We get right to talking about the reported addition of Aaron Curry to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff to handle the outside linebackers. We also talk about if any other new coaches will be added in the coming weeks on the heels of the addition of Curry.

We talk about the link that Curry has to a few current Steelers’ players. We also discuss the depth of the Steelers outside linebacker room needing to be addressed this offseason with the likes of possibly a free agent and a rookie draft pick.

Steelers Assistant Head Coach John Mitchell retired last week so I give my thoughts on what he has meant to the organization over his long range of service.

The XFL fired up their new season over the weekend, so Alex and I discuss that topic, which seems to be an annual occurrence.

Alex recently wrote a new post about Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton with him now slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March, so we discuss that via a small debate.

Should the Steelers re-sign tight end Zach Gentry this offseason, or does the tight room need an upgrade for better depth? Alex and I spend time on that topic in this show as well.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few questions we have received this last week from listeners of the show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

