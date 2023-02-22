The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Coaching Staff News, Transition Tag, RFA Tenders, Sutton Mock Contract, & More

Season 13, Episode 91 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers might have any interest in signing defensive back Ugo Amadi to a cheap one-year deal now that he’s officially a street free agent for now.

Alex and I move on to discuss Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton quite a bit and especially when it comes to him possibly receiving the transition tag from the team in the coming weeks. We go over the several reasons why that’s unlikely to happen. We also briefly recap the restricted free agent tenders the Steelers might hand out soon as well.

Will Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi be one of the more sought-after unrestricted free agents at his position this offseason should the list shrink by two based on some recent news that surfaced the last few days? We discuss that topic for a bit. We also talk a little about what a new three-year contract for Sutton might could look like if his market value comes in slightly higher than most think it will.

The Steelers announced on Wednesday that Aaron Curry will be the team’s new inside linebackers coach and that Jerry Olsavsky won’t be retained. That news was made officially near the middle of the show.

We also talk a little about the real candidates to sign a Four-Year Player Qualifying Contract with the Steelers this offseason and go over what exactly that kind of deal is.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few questions we have received this last week from listeners of the show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

