Season 13, Episode 93 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine getting underway this week in Indianapolis, IN.

We discuss Steelers general manager Omar Khan being scheduled to talk to the media on Tuesday and how we’ll have Jonathan Heitritter and Joe Clark on site to cover the combine this year.

Alex took part in the annual Walk the Mock mock draft on Sunday night and on the heels of that, we spend quite a bit of time discussing the selections that the Steelers made it in thanks to help from viewers of the livestream he did of the event. We go through it top to bottom to discuss assorted options he had with each selection that he made.

What might a new contract look like for Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton? We go over three contract projections for Sutton at various levels that I posted on the site on Sunday.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few questions we have received this last week from listeners of the show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Ahead Of Combine, Kozora Online Mock Draft Results, Sutton Contract Projections, & More

