Steelers Will Face Three Rookie Head Coaches In 2023

It took until after the Super Bowl was played but the NFL now has all previously open head coaching positions from the offseason now filled. Three of those jobs filled in the recent weeks were by teams that the Pittsburgh Steelers will play in 2023. All three of those new head coaches are also rookies.

Those three teams that Steelers will play in 2023 that will have new head coaches are the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Arizona Cardinals.

DeMeco Ryans is now the Texans new head coach after previously serving as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. The Steelers will play the Texans on the road during the 2023 season. The last time they played the Texans was during the 2020 season and they won that game 28-21 in Pittsburgh.

As for the Colts, they announced on Tuesday that Shane Steichen will be their new head coach moving forward. He was previously the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, who just lost Super Bowl LVII on Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers will also play the Colts on the road in 2023 after playing them in Indianapolis just this past season. The Steelers won that 2022 meeting, 24-17.

The Cardinals also have new head coach as of this week and it’s Jonathan Gannon, who like Steichen, is formerly of the Eagles. He was Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons. The Steelers will play the Cardinals at home in 2023 and it will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2019. The Steelers won that 2019 game against the Cardinals in Arizona, 23-17.

The Steelers 2023 regular season scheduled won’t be released for several more weeks. However, all of their 2023 opponents have been known since the 2022 regular season ended.