Steelers Meet With Oklahoma DB Justin Broiles At Tropical Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept tabs on Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles during this year’s Tropical Bowl. According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Steelers were one of several teams to meet with Broiles.

While we don’t know exactly who Broiles spoke with, Ike Taylor was at this year’s Tropical Bowl and primarily scouts the secondary so it’s logical he’s at least one member of the organization Broiles met.

A redshirt senior listed at 5’10, 192 pounds, he recorded 71 tackles (three for a loss) with an interception in 2022. Over his career, he notched 180 total tackles and three picks, intercepting a pair in 2021. A versatile player with slot corner and safety experience, he profiles similarly to Tre Norwood, the Steelers’ 7th round pick of the 2021 draft, though Broiles had more production as a tackler and in the run game.

He’s been praised for his leadership and football IQ and as Melo’s scout notes, a glue-guy type that’s valuable to have on a NFL roster. The draft website NFL Draft Scout lists Broiles as their 38th-ranked safety, squarely putting him in undrafted free agency territory, though it’s important to note by late Day Three, most teams draft boards have plenty of variance and it wouldn’t be a shock to hear his name called in the 7th round. Pittsburgh currently has a pair of seventh round selections.

Broiles came to Oklahoma as a big-time recruit, a four-star prospect and #1 player out of Oklahoma, according to Rivals. At one point, he received 31 offers in a month and chose the Sooners over the Texas Longhorns.

We’ll attempt to have a pre-draft profile on Broiles before April’s draft kicks off.