Steelers 2023 Transaction Tracker (Updated February 28)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been quite busy so far this offseason and as expected, they have performed several transactions as part of their effort to construct their 2023 roster for the upcoming summer. Those several transactions made by the Steelers thus far have included futures signings and re-signings. With it now being the middle of January, it’s time to track and recap all that has transpired transaction-wise for the Steelers so far this offseason.

Each transaction performed so far this offseason by the Steelers is listed below by date and each is also linked to the corresponding post on our site if you would like to refresh your memory on each.

 DATE TRANSACTION
27-Feb Re-signed outside linebacker Jamir Jones to a one-year contract
22-Feb Re-signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract
24-Jan Signed outside linebacker Quincy Roche to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed wide receiver Dan Chisena to a Reserve/Future contract
18-Jan Re-signed wide receiver Anthony Miller to a one-year contract
12-Jan Signed running back Anthony McFarland Jr. to a Reserve/Future contract
12-Jan Signed linebacker Chapelle Russell to a Reserve/Future contract
12-Jan Signed defensive tackle Renell Wren to a Reserve/Future contract
11-Jan Signed wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick to a Reserve/Future contract
11-Jan Signed cornerback Madre Harper to a Reserve/Future contract
11-Jan Signed safety Kenny Robinson to a Reserve/Future contract
11-Jan Signed cornerback Chris Wilcox to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed tight end Rodney Williams to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed wide receiver Cody White to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed running back Master Teague to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed safety Scott Nelson to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed center Ryan McCollum to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed running back Jason Huntley to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed offensive lineman William Dunkle to a Reserve/Future contract
10-Jan Signed cornerback Duke Dawson to a Reserve/Future contract
