Report: Former Steelers LB Marv Kellum Dies At Age 70

Some sad news to pass along on this Sunday as another former Pittsburgh Steelers player has recently passed away.

According to WIBW-TV in Lecompton, KS, Marvin “Marv” Kellum, who helped the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories in the 1970s, has died at the age of 70.

After a successful college career playing defense at Wichita State, Kellum signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 1974. He played in 56 total regular season games in the NFL from 1974-1977 and reportedly started four of those. All four of those starts came in 1977 as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. His interception as a member of the Steelers came early in his 1974 rookie season and was against the Denver Broncos.

For his NFL career Kellum registered two interceptions, two sacks and one fumble recovery during regular season play. He mostly played on special teams throughout his three seasons with the Steelers. He wore No. 54 while with the Steelers.

In the playoffs with the Steelers, Kellum played in eight games and he recovered a fumble recovery. That fumble recovery came on the second half kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IX. After Kellum recovered that fumble, Steelers running back Franco Harris scored the first touchdown of the game just four plays later.

Former Steelers LB Marv Kellum (no. 54) has reportedly passed away at 70. He was a special teamer and made a crucial fumble recovery to start the second half of Super Bowl IX. #RIP #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Vo1rtnVqMm — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) February 5, 2023

1/12/75 Super Bowl IX – Pit vs Min

Early 3rd qtr. Pit lead 2-0 The 2nd half kickoff is a memorable one thanks to Gerela slipping in the poor conditions and Marv Kellum recovering the fumble for Pittsburgh at the Minnesota 30. pic.twitter.com/3UqHMj4QdH — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) August 30, 2018

The Steelers would go on to beat the Vikings 16-6 in Super Bowl IX, capturing the first of four world championships in six seasons. Kellum was also part of the Steelers team that won Super Bowl X against the Dallas Cowboys the following season.

Kellum is reportedly survived by his two brothers, who remain in Lecompton, Wayne and Kenny, as well as his sister, Karen Ice. He reportedly died after a battle with cancer.