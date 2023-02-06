Report: Brian Flores To Interview For Broncos’ DC Job Tuesday

Though the news is already out there, it’s worth drilling down the timeline. Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive assistant Brian Flores will interview for the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator position Tuesday. According to Broncos’ beat reporter Mike Klis, the interview will take place over Zoom.

Per source, Sean Payton will be interviewing both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for Broncos' defensive coordinator position Tuesday via Zoom. Payton has several Zoom coaching interviews scheduled this week. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 6, 2023

As Klis’ tweet-port notes, the Broncos will also be interviewing Seattle’s Sean Desai the same day. It’s not the first time those two have interviewed for the same job. They were both candidates for the DC role in Cleveland though the Browns ultimately tabbed Jim Schwartz to replace the fired Joe Woods (who now is headed to New Orleans). Sean Payton is putting together his new coaching staff and whoever his DC is will have control of that side of the ball while Payton calls the offense and works to rebuild QB Russell Wilson, who had a miserable 2022.

Flores has a busy week of interviews and there may finally be clarity on his 2023 job. He is a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching gig alongside Mike Kafka and Lou Anarumo with that second interview expected to take place later in the week. In addition to Denver, the Minnesota Vikings also have tabbed him as a candidate for their DC job. With Ejiro Evero headed to Carolina, Flores is considered a favorite in Minnesota.

Still, Flores isn’t going to accept a DC job until the Cardinals have made a decision on their next head coach. That may not come until after the Super Bowl. But the odds of Flores staying in Pittsburgh for 2023 has decreased and it seems likely he’s offered at least one of these three outstanding jobs.