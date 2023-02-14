Ravens Hire Todd Monken As New Offensive Coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Georgia’s Todd Monken to be their next offensive coordinator. They made the moves moments ago with the official announcement coming through the team.

We have hired Todd Monken to be our Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/tTtMNMRCMd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2023

Here’s a statement from Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh on the hire, noting the team interviewed 14 candidates over the last several weeks.

Statement from head coach John Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/ypt1sUz0pT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2023

Monken replaces Greg Roman, who the team parted ways with earlier this year.

Monken has been Georgia’s Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach since 2020. A bright offensive mind, he helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back National Titles in 2021 and 2022, including blowing out TCU 65-7 in this year’s Championship Game. He also has plenty of NFL experience, serving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2018 and the Cleveland Browns’ OC for the 2019 season.

He even has a head coaching background, leading Southern Miss for three seasons from 2013 to 2015, though he went just 13-25 there and jumped back to the NFL in his first successful season with the program.

This is considered a strong hire for a Ravens’ offense that has major question marks heading into the offseason. None bigger than Lamar Jackson’s future. If a long-term deal can’t be reached, Baltimore is expected to place the franchise tag on him but recent NFL Network reporting indicates a trade can’t be ruled out. Injuries have doomed Jackson and the Ravens each of the last two years. The team also needs to add more weapons in the passing game outside of TE Mark Andrews and WR Rashod Bateman, the latter who has struggled to stay healthy in his two years in the league.

The Ravens will be part of a competitive AFC North alongside the Browns and Steelers. All three teams will be looking up at the Cincinnati Bengals, who will be the North’s favorite in 2023.