Ravens Have Spoken To Byron Leftwich About Offensive Coordinator Job

The Baltimore Ravens are in search for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Greg Roman, who had manned that chair for the past four seasons and presided over the best running game and one of the highest-scoring offense during that time.

The past two seasons having been mired by lengthy injuries for quarterback Lamar Jackson, he faced charges of stagnation and a lack of adaptability—in spite of the fact that he somehow managed to land a backup quarterback in the Pro Bowl, of all the absurdities.

Nevertheless, the point is that he’s not going to be their offensive coordinator any longer. Could it be Byron Leftwich, who was recently let go by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the team, specifically head coach John Harbaugh, had spoken to him about the position.

The Ravens have been casting a fairly wide net in their search, though, the list of names including former Browns and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken among numerous others. It is worth noting that Zrebiec said he did not know if Leftwich would be involved in a second wave of interviews for the post.

That Leftwich is sitting out there taking possibly informal calls about offensive coordinator positions is somewhat remarkable given that he appeared to be set up for a future head coaching opportunity just a season or two ago. Many were even surprised when he didn’t succeed Bruce Arians as head coach in Tampa Bay.

Some Steelers fans would like to see the team bring him in as a senior offensive assistant, something that they have done on the defensive side of the ball for similarly positioned former coordinators, first Teryl Austin and then Brian Flores.

There have been no indications, to the best of my knowledge, that they have actually expressed even the slightest interest in Leftwich specifically, although owner Art Rooney II did not shut the door on the idea of adding a senior offensive assistant position to the coaching staff.

The Ravens have consistently stocked a robust roster of coaches. They have 10 offensive position or assistant coaches alone, who at this time remain on staff even with the coordinator position above them currently vacant.

Obviously that would almost invariably change once they hire a new coordinator, as he will want to bring in his own staff, either among former coaches that he has worked with or simply coaches he knows better fit his vision.

What remains to be seen is whether or not they can re-sign Jackson to a long-term contract. Even if they don’t, he should be franchise tagged. I don’t quite by the notion that they would tag-and-trade him after they attempted to sign him last year.