Pittsburgh Steelers Show Interest In Small-School EDGE Rusher At HBCU Combine

With the pre-draft process underway, several combines at set to take place over the next couple of months to compliment the NFL Combine, giving draft prospects from smaller schools a chance to show off their skills in front of NFL scouts despite not getting invited to the main event kicking off next week in Indianapolis.

One of those combines recently took place as the NFL held its second annual HBCU Combine Monday in New Orleans. Only on NFL general manager decided to show up for the event: Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan.

Khan got the opportunity to speak to the prospects participating in the combine as well as watch them up close and personal. Apparently, one small-school draft prospect made enough of an impression on the teams in attendance to have conversations with 14 NFL teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Justin M of The Draft Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers spoke with Lane College EDGE Andrew Farmer.

.@LaneAthletics Andrew Farmer had a really good showing at the HBCU Combine. Farmer ran a 4.72, 38-inch Vert, 9-10 broad, and has spoken with 14 teams, per source. Patriots, Chargers, Browns, Commanders, Lions, Panthers, NYG, Titans, Bears, Raiders, Jags, Steelers and Falcons. https://t.co/Jgxidxm5dJ — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 21, 2023

Farmer is a redshirt senior prospect from Lane College, a small Division II school located in Jackson, TN. He is listed at 6’3, 250lb and posted 58 total tackles (41 solo), a whopping 25 TFLs, six sacks, a forced fumble, and seven QB hits in just eight games in 2022. Having participated in the Hula Bowl as well, Farmer reportedly ran a 4.72 40, jumped 38-inch in the vert, and leaped 9-10 in the broad while in New Orleans. His production at the D-II level as well as his measurables and athleticism match up with what the Steelers look for at the OLB position.

Lane EDGE Andrew Farmer is one of the defensive prospects to keep an eye on here at the HBCU Combine. He ran a 4.7 forty on a few scout's clocks. Farmer broad jumped 9-10. Here's his short shuttle. pic.twitter.com/YpMMocz85I — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 20, 2023

Farmer is likely to go undrafted this spring but could be a player that Pittsburgh as well as several other teams have interest in signing as a UDFA at the conclusion of the draft. For a team looking for a viable pass rush behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, keep an eye on Farmer who may be on Pittsburgh’s radar as a potential seventh-round selection or UDFA add to the roster that can battle for a roster spot in training camp while likely cutting his teeth on special teams.