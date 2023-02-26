Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 724, a submitted take from our very own Dr. Melanie Friedlander in which she talks about what we maybe can expect to look different as new Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl build a roster in the offseason for the first time.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 724)
