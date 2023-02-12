Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 710, Melanie Friedlander looks at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ chances of making it back to the Super Bowl in 2023 with the help of ANY/A stats.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 710)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-2-12-23-episode-710
6bc9mw6n