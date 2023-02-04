Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 702)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
On this Saturday version of The Terrible Take, Alexa DellaRocco previews one underclassman linebacker that she hopes will receive some attention from the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2023 pre-draft process.
