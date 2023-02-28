‘I Left Some Meat On The Bone’: Sims Aiming For Larger Role With Steelers In 2023

Entering the starting lineup following the trade deadline move of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second round pick, veteran wide receiver Steven Sims shows some flashes for the Pittsburgh Steelers in an extended look in the slot.

Though the flashes were explosive in nature, they were few and far in between, which has the veteran restricted free agent feeling like he left some “meat on the bone” in 2022, borrowing a popular saying from Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin.

Ahead of the 2023 season, assuming he is brought back on a restricted tender, Sims is eyeing a more prominent role with the black and gold and aims to not leave meat on the bone with his next opportunity, he told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley.

“I felt like I left some meat on the bone, as Coach T would say,” said Sims, according to Steelers.com. “I wanted to get in the end zone, kick return, punt return touchdown. That kind of upsets me because you never know when an opportunity is going to happen. …Overall, though, I feel I had a good year when I had the chance to make a play with the ball. I did what I could. I feel like I played my role is to the best of my ability, which is what the coaches asked me to do.