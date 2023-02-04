Fowler: Steelers Showing Interest In Tennessee OL Darnell Wright, Could View Him As A Guard

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their eyes on offensive lineman during this week of Senior Bowl practices. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, they may be honing in one name in particular.

Per Fowler, the team took a long look at Tennessee OT Darnell Wright. One of the biggest linemen in the class, Fowler notes the Steelers may view him more as a guard.

Weighing in at 6’5, 342 pounds for the Senior Bowl, his size and strength is obvious. He’s also a stronger pass protector than his build may indicate. In fact, it’s a lack of nasty and finish in the run game that’s one of his top negatives.

Wright had an up-and-down week during Senior Bowl practices. He had good battles with Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald. At times he lost, struggling to seal the edge and mirror. But he adjusted with more aggressive sets, winning early and utilizing his strength and size to stop McDonald before he got into the rhythm of his rush.

As Fowler notes, the Steelers may view him as more of a guard to hide limitations trying to seal the edge. Pittsburgh likes their guards to be big and Wright could follow in the footsteps of a fellow Volunteer. Ramon Foster was a big-bodied tackle at Tennessee who found his NFL home inside at left guard.

If the Steelers were going to upgrade at guard, it would come at the left side. Kevin Dotson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has been hot and cold throughout his career. Physically, he’s gifted and when he plays with proper technique, is starting-caliber. But inconsistent technique and mental mistakes has made him a difficult player to trust.

As we wrote about earlier Saturday, the Steelers spent plenty of time watching the trench players during this week of practice. Today will offer one last chance to scout them before the NFL Combine and Pro Day workouts with today’s 74th Senior Bowl kicking off at 2:30 PM/EST.

Per NFL Mock Draft Database, Wright is viewed as a second round pick though he’s been included in some first rounds. #32 is a possible position for him to be in the Steelers’ radar.