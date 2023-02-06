Former Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green Retires

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, a man who gave the Pittsburgh Steelers problems for years, has officially announced his retirement. Per his Instagram page, Green is moving on with his life’s work.

Here’s the photo he posted to his page moments ago.

And the caption that went along with it.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short.

Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”

The 4th overall pick of the 2011 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Green immediately turned into a star. He finished his rookie year going over 1000 receiving yards with seven touchdowns and making the Pro Bowl, the latter a feat he’d replicate for the next six straight seasons. His best year came in 2013, finishing with 98 receptions for 1426 yards and 11 touchdowns. He spent nine years in Cincinnati before spending the past two in Arizona. He played well in 2021, averaging more than 15 yards per catch but faded in 2022, catching only 24 balls for 236 yards and two scores.

For his career, Green started 144 games, finishing with 727 receptions for 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns. Of the 2011 draft class, only Julio Jones was a more productive wide receiver.

Green was a headache for the Steelers twice a year. In 16 games against the Steelers, he caught 90 passes for over 1200 yards and eight touchdowns, by far the most he had against any opposing team throughout his career. His most productive game against Pittsburgh came in 2014. Though the Bengals lost, Green went off with 11 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown.

A seven-time Pro Bowler never selected first-team All-Pro, Green seems on the outside of making the Hall of Fame. But he was a great receiver in his era and will go down in Bengals’ history.