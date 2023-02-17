Fittipaldo: Expect Steelers To Have Quiet Free Agency, Could Add Slot Receiver

Entering the offseason ahead of the 2023 season, which starts with free agency at the start of the new league year in mid-March, the Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to address some holes regarding depth on the roster.

Just don’t expect them to shake things up with any big-name additions, at least according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers’ insider Ray Fittipaldo.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s PM Show with hosts Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller Thursday, Fittipaldo stated that he expects the offseason to be a rather quiet one for the franchise, at least in free agency.

“I don’t think there is going to be any big outside free agent signings,” Fittipaldo said, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “I think if they are going to add anywhere it would be a receiver. A slot receiver who could come in just in case Calvin Austin doesn’t work out or Anthony Miller doesn’t work out.”

According to Steelers Depot’s own Dave Bryan, as of January 30 the Steelers are roughly $528k over the $224.5 million salary cap, which isn’t all that unexpected. Some financial decisions on Ahkello Witherspoon and William Jackson III could free up additional finances, as would restructures of Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt and Diontae Johnson, providing the Steelers some flexibility in free agency, should they choose to jump into that landscape.

While the Steelers are over the current salary cap, there are moves to make that could free up some space, helping the Steelers be a bit flexible and active in free agency. That doesn’t mean the team will add big names on the open market. Historically they haven’t done that, so Fittipaldo isn’t stating anything surprising or shocking.

However, labeling the slot wide receiver position as an area the Steelers might address in free agency was a bit of a surprise, especially with Calvin Austin III on the roster, and Anthony Miller retained on a one-year deal this offseason. Steven Sims might ultimately be retained too, thanks to his work in the slot this past season.

Pittsburgh might also address the slot position in the draft, where they have had success identifying receivers in the draft that ultimately work out on the field in the Steel City. Depth is needed more along the offensive and defensive lines, as well as at inside linebacker, cornerback and safety over receiver.

It will likely be a quiet free agency period overall, which isn’t all that surprising. The Steelers will have to get creative this offseason under new GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl, at least in free agency. It’s certainly a possibility that they get creative, open up a bunch of cap space and are aggressive on the open market, but chances are it’s quiet and they go bargain shopping to address depth more than anything.