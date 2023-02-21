DB Ugo Amadi Could Be Cheap Free Agent Target For Steelers

There was an interesting player that showed up on the official NFL transaction list on Monday and he might be one that the Pittsburgh Steelers could decide to sign to a Reserve/Future contract in the coming days. That player I am referencing is defensive back Ugo Amadi, who just won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs as a member of their practice squad.

Amadi apparently chose not to sign a Reserve/Future contract with the Chiefs since the Super Bowl and now his practice squad contract with them has officially expired. That means that he is now a street free agent looking for his next team. Could that next team possibly be the Steelers? Personally, I think there’s a decent chance of that being the case.

As an Oregon product, Amadi was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Prior to his fourth round selection that year, Amadi made a few pre-draft visits and one of those stops was reportedly to Pittsburgh to visit with the Steelers. The Steelers also had area scout Mark Bruener present at the Oregon pro day in 2019 as well.

In his first three NFL seasons as a member of the Seahawks, Amadi played in 47 games on his way to registering one interception, 125 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Just prior to the start of the 2022 regular season getting underway, Amadi was traded by the Seahawks to the Philadelphia Eagles. Less than two weeks later, the Eagles traded Amadi to the Tennessee Titans, who proceeded to waive him at the end of October.

Amadi then landed on the Chiefs practice squad at the beginning of November and he remained on that unit the remainder of the 2022 season. He was elevated to the Chiefs’ Active/Inactive roster once during that span and played all of nine special teams snaps in that one game he was active for.

Amadi has been mainly used as a slot cornerback at the NFL level in addition to seeing playing time on various special teams units.

The Steelers could probably stand to add another slot cornerback to their offseason roster prior to this year’s draft and one that can play on special teams to boot. With the Steelers reportedly having past interest in Amadi prior to him being drafted in 2019, it’s not hard to speculate that they might now have interest in signing him to a Reserve/Future contract now that he is a street free agent.