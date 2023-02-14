CBS Sports Mocks Clemson DL Bryan Bresee To Steelers At #17

This past weekend, our own Dave Bryan wrote an article talking about how Clemson’s defensive lineman Bryan Bresee will likely get mocked to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the coming weeks and months due to his measurable, and connections. As per usual, Dave was right. Today, CBS Sports put out a mock draft today with Bresee going to Pittsburgh at 17.

The Steelers interior defensive line has some question marks with a few players such as Larry Ogunjobi and Chris Wormley pending free agency. Because of this Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports sees Bresee as a Steeler.

“The No. 1 high school player in the country a few years ago didn’t have his best season in 2022, but the Clemson product still has everything you want in a formidable interior disruptor,” wrote Stackpole. “With Larry Ogunjobi and Chris Wormley set to become free agents and Cam Heyward entering his 13th season, having Bryan Bresee will ensure the Steelers continue to have a fearsome defensive front.”

With the question marks going into the 2023 NFL season at defensive line, it makes sense that the Steelers will address it. The question is will they address it that high in the draft?

Well, if they do Bresee is a good fit, as Dave wrote. Listed at 6’5″ 305 pounds, he is the same height as Wormley and same weight as Ogunjobi. Given the size fit of what the Steelers look for out of their defensive lineman, Bresee being a Steeler makes sense. Throw in the idea that assistant general manager Andy Weidl is going to have a huge impact on the draft and that he will try and fortify the trenches, then this pick makes even more sense.

One concern for Bresee is that he tore his ACL in 2021. He came back this past season and played ok, 15 tackles and 3.5 sacks. However, his best year came his freshman year, with 23 tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble as a fully healthy freshman.

Drafting him would mean you are betting on Bresee to get back to being fully healthy and hitting his potential. He certainly can and if he does he can help the Steelers in the defensive trenches for a long time. But, the Steelers do have a lot of needs, and a defensive lineman who already had ACL surgery may not be the smartest move. A cornerback or offensive lineman may be the better move because of that. It will certainly be interesting to see what direction general manager Omar Khan, head coach Mike Tomlin, and Weidl go on draft night.

If you would like to read more about Bryan Bresee, our own Jonathan Heitritter wrote a draft profile on him a little under a month ago.