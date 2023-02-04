2023 Senior Bowl Game Discussion Thread

The 2023 Senior Bowl will be getting underway this afternoon in Mobile, AL and if you feel up to discussing it, you can do so in the comments below.

If you want to watch the game online, there’s a chance your cable provider will allow it and below is a link for that. The game is being aired by the NFL Network.

https://www.nfl.com/network/watch/nfl-network-live?icampaign=network_watchnfln_watchbtn

A link to the 2023 Senior Bowl rosters is included below and that post includes each player’s measurements.

A Twitter feed is included below that should update with clips from the game as it progresses on Saturday. We have our very own Jonathan Heitritter and Ross McCorkle in the press box today at the game and their live tweets are included in the feed.