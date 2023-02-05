2023 Pro Bowl Games Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Pro Bowl flag football today from Las Vegas, NV? Okay, several of you aren’t, I get it. Even so, I will be watching it today, however, so I figured I would open up a post for any others that might want to watch the action today on ESPN.

Below are the rules for the Sunday 2023 Pro Bowl flag football games that will take place and I do believe that the two Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowlers, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, are scheduled to play in these contests. We’ll see.

I am inserting a Twitter feed into this post that should update throughout the afternoon and include highlights, or lowlights, from Sunday’s Pro Bowl flag football action. Feel free to chime in below if you feel so inclined and thank you for stopping by the site today. Have a great Sunday.