Week 18 Saturday Game Discussion Thread – 2022

Are you ready now for some Saturday afternoon NFL football?

There are two games on this Week 18 Saturday, and both are divisional games at that.

In the first of two games on this week 18 Saturday, the 6-10 Las Vegas Raiders will host the 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs, who are attempting to lock down the top seed in the AFC. The Raiders have already been eliminated from the playoffs so they will be looking to take their frustrations out on their AFC West foes.

In the Saturday nightcap, the 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars will host the 7-9 Tennessee Titans in a game that will decide who wins the AFC South. The Titans will be knocked out of playoff contention should they lose this game. The Jaguars, on the other hand, will need tons of help to make the playoffs should they lose to the Titans.

I have included a Twitter feed below that will update with news and video clips related to both of the Saturday games. Additionally, the inactive lists for both games are included below.

Happy Saturday and please enjoy the games today. Thank you for stopping by the site on this Saturday as well.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:30 p.m. ET

Chiefs Inactives: WR Mecole Hardman, WR Skyy Moore, QB Shane Buechele, K Matthew Wright, DE Josh Kaindoh, OT Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring

Raiders Inactives: QB Derek Carr, RB Brittain Brown, G Netane Muti, LB Darien Butler, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower, WR Chris Lacy

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars – 8:15 p.m. ET

Titans Inactives:

Jaguars Inactives: