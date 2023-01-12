Watch: You Almost Have To Feel Bad For Diontae Johnson

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re talking about Diontae Johnson’s final chances at finding the end zone, ending the year with a NFL-record 86 receptions and zero scores. He had three solid chances at paydirt against the Cleveland Browns and we look at how he narrowly missed out.

