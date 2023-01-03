Watch: The Depot 180 — January 3 — Episode 288

Episode 288 — January 3, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Steelers won their crucial week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens to set up a much clearer playoff path. In today’s episode I discuss the remaining path ahead and the various factors to consider heading into this weekend. I also briefly talk about the tragic events that occurred on Monday Night Football involving a beloved member of the Pittsburgh football community.

