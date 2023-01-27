Watch: The Depot 180 — January 27 — Episode 294

Episode 294 — January 27, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The annual state of the franchise address was given by team president, Art Rooney II. In today’s episode, I discuss some of the key takeaways from the interview as we try to discern the offseason direction of the team. I also talk about the draft coverage coming up this week between the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl. There will be no videos next week, as I will be covering the Senior Bowl live in Mobile.

