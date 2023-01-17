Watch: The Depot 180 — January 17 — Episode 291

Episode 291 — January 17, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Steelers Depot team of draft contributors have already begun pumping out draft profiles to keep you informed come draft time in a few months. In today’s episode, I highlight one of those draft profiles. I also discuss the lack of coaching changes on the Steelers’ staff so far and Brian Flores’ interviews heating up around the league.

