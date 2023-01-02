The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Ravens Recap, Pregame Moves, Playoff Scenarios, Listener Emails, & More

Season 13, Episode 69 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Baltimore Ravens on the road Sunday night.

There’s a lot to talk about in this show and we start by going over the pregame roster moves as well as the inactive list ahead of the Sunday night game. We quickly get into the big win over the Ravens with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett playing a huge part in that. We talk about the several good things that Pickett did Sunday night and especially late in the game.

We spend a lot of time talking about the play of the Steelers’ offense Sunday night and that includes talking about how strong the running game was. We go over several key plays and stats from Sunday night like we usually do in these postgame shows.

After spending a lot of time on the offense, Alex and I flip over to talking about the play of the Steelers’ defense against the Ravens. We talk snaps counts, individual performances and more. We also talk a little scheme and go over a few key stats on that side of the football.

As you would expect, we talk some special teams stuff late in the show. We also discuss the Steelers’ playoff scenarios entering Week 18. We spend time talking about the job that Steeles head coach Mike Tomlin has done to get this team in the playoff picture with one game remaining in the 2022 regular season.

Oh, we make sure to talk about that big penalty on Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward late in the first half.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

