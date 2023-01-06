The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns Preview, Coordinator Comments, Playoff Tweaks, Week 18 Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 71 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about former Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns and especially how it impacts how we will view the job that head coach Mike Tomlin did this season.

The NFL has tweaked the playoff schedule following the suspension of the Week 17 Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, so we go over that top to bottom. We also cover how it might help the Steelers overall.

There is a lot of pertinent NFL news that breaks throughout this show that is relevant to the Steelers so be prepared for that.

As usual, Alex and I go over the Steelers’ injury situation heading into Friday. We also talk about the main talking points to come out of the Thursday press conferences by Steelers’ coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin. We spend extra time talking about Canada’s job security and how rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson might not play as much as fans want him to on Sunday against the Browns.

Midway through this show, Alex and I are joined once again by Scott Petrak, who covers the Browns for several media outlets along with BrownsZone.com. We talk a good 23 minutes with Scott about the Browns’ 2022 season to date, the upcoming Sunday game on both sides of the football and more. After previewing the game between the Steelers and the Browns, Scott gives us his score prediction for Sunday afternoon.

If not already doing so, please follow Scott on Twitter at @ScottPetrak and please read his work online here: https://www.brownszone.com/author/spetrak/

After talking to Scott, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers’ Sunday game against the Browns. We look at the Browns on both sides of the football based on their recent tape. We attempt to cover all the usual angles when it comes to previewing this Week 18 game.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by providing our picks of the remaining weekend games against the spread before picking the final score of the Steelers’ game against the Browns.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions. Alex and I have a good discussion about the future of Canada during this show in addition to talking about if the Steelers will get cornerback Cameron Sutton re-signed before free agency gets underway.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns Preview, Coordinator Comments, Playoff Tweaks, Week 18 Picks, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-jan-6-episode-1662

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 71 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n