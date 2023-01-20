The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Canada Decision, Pickett Interviews, Ward On HOF, Weekend Playoff Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 77 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers decision to keep offensive coordinator Matt Canada for the 2023 season. We spend a lot of time on that topic as it relates to the overall decision to keep Canada, what needs to improve drastically in 2023 on offense and much, much more.

We knock out other news related to the Steelers and that includes the team losing coach Blaine Stewart to West Virginia. We also talk about there not likely to be any other changes on the coaching staff this offseason.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has had a few media interview the last few days so Alex and I make sure to review all the main things that he had to say in both of those.

Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward was on the Jim Rome Podcast this past week and he had a lot to say about his Hall of Fame chances. We go over what all he had to say about that topic.

The Divisional Round of the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs will get underway on Saturday so Alex and I pick those games against the spread on this Friday.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post and as usual, we close down this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

