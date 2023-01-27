Season 13, Episode 79 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest couple of players that the Pittsburgh Steelers signed to Reserve/Future contracts this past week. Those two players are wide receiver Dan Chisena and outside linebacker Quincy Roche.

What’s the latest on Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores? Alex and I make sure to answer that question early in this Friday show.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II started his annual media rounds on Thursday with three separate interviews so Alex and I go over the several main talking points to come out of those. It makes for a long segment, but we make sure to be as thorough as possible in covering everything that was pertinent.

Rooney talked a little about Steelers’ veteran backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky and his 2023 status on Thursday so that makes for a bit of winded conversation between Alex and myself.

With the annual East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl weeks now upon us, Alex and I make sure to carve out some time to do a little preview of those two college all-star games.

The NFL’s Conference Championship games will take place on Sunday so Alex and I make our picks against the spread for those two contests later in this show.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post and as usual, we close down this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Futures Signings, Rooney Media Interviews, Trubisky Status, Conference Game Picks & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2023-jan-27-episode-167

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 79 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n