The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2023 Free Agents, Freiermuth Comments, Canada Contract, SD Awards, Listener Emails & More

Season 13, Episode 73 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing 10 players to Reserve/Future contracts on Tuesday. We also go over a few other newsworthy and not newsworthy talking items that seem to be making the rounds on Wednesday.

As part of the early offseason process, Alex and I review a set of players set to become free agents this offseason. We cover the two exclusive rights free agent players and the four restricted free agent players in this show and give our thoughts on each.

We still don’t know for sure what is going to happen to Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada this offseason but that doesn’t stop us from talking about his reported current contract situation and what that might mean in the grand scheme of things.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth had a recent interview on 93.7 The Fan so Alex and I talk about some main items from that.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was voted a First-Team All-Pro by the NFLPA on Wednesday, so Alex and I discuss that news.

Alex has kicked off the annual Steelers Depot Offseason Awards, so we go over his selections in various categories. Included in that are great discussions about Steelers tight end Connor Heyward, cornerback Cameron Sutton and more.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post and as usual, we close down this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

