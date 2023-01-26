The Draft Network Lays Out Realistic Scenario For Steelers In Two-Round 2023 Mock Draft

It’s mock draft season now with the NFL offseason in full effect for all but four teams playing on championship weekend. Thus, you have fans scrambling to various sites to see who exactly the draftniks and “experts” are projecting their favorite teams to take. Plenty of these mock drafts can be far-fetched, as it is all a projection game given the spontaneous nature of the NFL Draft and how everything happens in real time.

Still, we can analyze team trends, who they show interest in, and what positions they need to strengthen their respective rosters to get an idea of what draft prospect they may have an interest in taking. Recently, Damien Parson of The Draft Network posted a two-round mock draft, taking his shot at projecting the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first three selections. The names and positions selected make plenty of sense, all depending on how their draft stock shakes out the next few months prior to the 2023 NFL Draft. To kick things off, Parson projected Pittsburgh to select OL Peter Skoronski at #17 overall in the first round.

“The Steelers’ weakness entering the season was their offensive line,” Parson said. “Peter Skoronski is some people’s top offensive tackle in the class. He is technically refined and intelligent. Regardless if he plays OT or is kicked inside at guard, get the best five players on the front line for Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris.”

Peter Skoronski is seen as potentially the best offensive lineman overall in the draft class thanks to his stellar technique in pass protection as well as his effort in the running game. While most top OTs project to be gone in the first 10 picks, there is a legit chance Skoronski may be on the board when Pittsburgh selects due to concerns of lack of arm length and height at the position.

Therefore, plenty project Skoronski to kick inside to guard at the next level, being a solid, steady player on the OL for the next decade. Having watched a fair amount of Skoronski this season, I see him being a fine addition to either LT or LG, depending on his physical limitations as I compare his game and outlook to Joe Thuney of the Chiefs, being one of the steadiest players at the position in football.

Arm length will push Peter Skoronski inside to G/C for several NFL teams. But the tape shows a blocker with the talent to potentially overcome his lack of length at LT. A dozen NFL prospect outliers who might be the exceptions: https://t.co/Ak3grlcuui pic.twitter.com/9JFjjhCDm4 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 28, 2022

With the first pick in the second round, Parson has Pittsburgh select a CB that hasn’t been mentioned with the top names at the position but is a hot name in draft circles that is quickly rising up boards, Maryland CB Deonte Banks.

“Pittsburgh needs more help in its secondary. Deonte Banks is a riser for us here at TDN and would fit well in Mike Tomlin’s defense.”

Banks fits the profile of a prototypical boundary CB, having the size and length (6’2, 205lb) along with the thick build and physicality to jam receivers at the LOS and aid in run support. The Baltimore native only has two INTs in his college career, but his athletic profile should make him a riser up draft boards should he test well at the Combine.

Deonte Banks (@IamDeonteBanks_) is not a stranger to contact. A physical, physical cornerback. pic.twitter.com/uQNvTt8TNj — Cory (@realcorykinnan) January 25, 2023

With their second selection in the second round, Parson finishes his mock by giving the Steelers LB Trenton Simpson at #50 overall.

“Trenton Simpson would give this Steelers front seven a dynamic and explosive player on the second level.”

That statement above by Parson couldn’t be more accurate as Simpson is an athletic marvel. Standing nearly 6’3, 235lb, Trenton Simpson has the speed, burst, strength, and explosiveness you desire in an off-ball linebacker. Having recently completed a draft profile on Simpson, his versatility sticks out on tape as he played in the box, in the nickel/as an overhang coverage defender, and even on the LOS as an edge rusher.

He may get dinged for not being a traditional stack linebacker, but Simpson’s skill set allowed him to disguise personnel for the Tigers, playing multiple roles as a hybrid defender. Personally, I would take Simpson much higher than this, but perhaps like fellow hybrid defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah back in 2021, Simpson may slide a little due to a “lack of true position” in college, making him an absolute bargain here should Pittsburgh pull the trigger.