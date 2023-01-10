TCU Vs. Georgia College National Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

The 2022-2023 College Football National Championship will be decided tonight as TCU and Georgia will square off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The game is being shown on ESPN.
Several players in tonight’s game are considered top-rated draft prospects for 2023 and thus there’s a good chance that perhaps one player playing Monday night might potentially wind up being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers or by one of the three other teams in the AFC North division.
Our very own Jonathan Heitritter has previewed several players to watch tonight during the game in a few previous posts of his from last weekend and you can read that post at the link below.
Throughout the game, the Twitter feed below will update with video highlights from the Monday night affair, and we invite everyone to contribute to this post via the comments throughout the night.