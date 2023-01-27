T.J. Watt Bows Out Of 2023 Pro Bowl Due To Injury

T.J. Watt won’t be part of the NFL’s new Pro Bowl games this season. Watt has pulled out of this year’s Pro Bowl due to an apparent injury. That news came via the Buffalo Bills, who tweeted Matt Milano is taking Watt’s place at this year’s event.

The injury reportedly isn’t anything new but Watt electing to rest and recover.

Watt was curiously selected to the Pro Bowl, his fifth, despite missing half the season with a partially torn pectoral. He battled injuries throughout the year, returning from the pec injury after the bye but injuring his ribs against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, temporarily wearing a rib protector to try to reduce the pain.

He returned to form down the stretch, recording four sacks over the Steelers’ final five games and helping push the team to a 7-2 finish and 9-8 overall record. Watt finished the year with 5.5 sacks across ten starts, recording 39 tackles (eight for a loss) with 12 QB hits, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

As of right now, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick is the only Steeler slated to attend the Pro Bowl. That could change should other players be unable to go due to injury or playing in this year’s Super Bowl. Cam Heyward, Pat Freiermuth, Alex Highsmith, and Derek Watt are potential alternates.

This year’s Pro Bowl won’t future a full-fledged football game. Instead, the league has shifted towards a flag football game and slew of mini-events that will hopefully be more exciting than the increasingly dull game. The games will kick off on Sunday, February 5th.