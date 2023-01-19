Steelers Won’t Play An International Game In 2023

The National Football League announced Thursday morning the five teams set to play in the league’s 2023 International Games. Those five teams chosen are the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. All five teams will be designated as the home team in those international contests. This means that the Pittsburgh Steelers will not play internationally in 2023.

According to the NFL’s Thursday morning announcement, London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will once again host two international games, with the Bills and Titans both playing their international games there. The Jaguars will return to their home away from home, Wembley Stadium, as part of their multi-year commitment to playing in the UK.

As for the Chiefs and Patriots, both will play a 2023 regular season game in Germany, with destination cities to be announced later this year. The NFL has previously confirmed that Munich and Frankfurt will stage games in Germany over the next four years.

While the Steelers are scheduled to play the Titans, Jaguars and Patriots in 2023, those three games will be played in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium.

If you were hoping that the Steelers would play one of their 2023 regular season games in Mexico, that’s not going to happen either. According to the NFL, there will be no international game in Mexico in 2023 due to renovations taking place in Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The last game that the Steelers played internationally took place in London in 2013. That game was against the Minnesota Vikings at Wembley Stadium and the Steelers lost that Week 4 contest 34-27.