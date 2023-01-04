Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 18: Eight Players Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Cleveland Browns, and it shows eight players failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were running back Najee Harris (not injury related/rest), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder), safety Tre Norwood (hamstring), cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness), inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin), and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe).

Of those eight players, Norwood and Jacks are probably the two to watch the closest as we move closer to the weekend. Norwood missed the team’s Week 17 game with his hamstring injury while Jack was unable to finish that same game because of a groin injury he’s been dealing with.

As for other players such as Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Ogunjobi, Maulet, and Harris, the hope is all will be good to go by Sunday.

Practicing fully on Wednesday was cornerback James Pierre (concussion). He left the week 17 game early with a concussion and did not return. He;s still in concussion protocol as of Wednesday and hopefully he’ll be cleared from it by Sunday.