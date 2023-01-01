Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of six players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 17 Sunday night road game against the Baltimore Ravens, and as expected, it includes a few familiar names and one player who was ruled out for the contest due to an injury.

Inactive for the Steelers Sunday night are safety Tre Norwood, quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Tae Crowder, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and outside linebacker Malik Reed.

Norwood is inactive Sunday night due to a hamstring injury that he sustained last Saturday night that prevented him from practicing any this past week. He was officially ruled out for Sunday night on the team’s Friday injury report. As for Rudolph and Green, they are both obviously healthy scratches Sunday night. Both have been regulars on the inactive list all season. Green has yet to be active for a game while Rudolph has dressed for just one.

Two defensive newcomers are on the Sunday night inactive list in Crowder and Marshall. Both were recently signed off practice squads of other teams with Crowder being the latest this past week. They are both healthy scratches on Sunday night and the same goes for Reed. The Steelers will likely use a heavier defensive front on Sunday night against the Ravens to stop their running game and that is likely what lead to him being inactive this week. He was also inactive for the previous game against the Ravens back in Week 14.

Active Sunday night for the Steelers are rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson and defensive end Renell Wren, who was elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster on Saturday. This will be the first game for Wren as a member of the Steelers. As for Robinson, this will mark the fourth game this season that he has been active for.

Steelers Inactive Players

S Tre Norwood

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

ILB Tae Crowder

DT Jonathan Marshall

OLB Malik Reed

Ravens Inactive Players

QB Lamar Jackson

DE Calais Campbell

CB Marcus Peters

RB Kenyan Drake

C Trystan Colon

TE Nick Boyle

LB David Ojabo