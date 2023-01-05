Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 18: Five Players Sidelined; Highsmith Added With Ankle Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 18, ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon home game against the Cleveland Browns, and the Thursday offering shows quite a few developments with a few players in addition to a few new additions.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related/rest), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle), inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin), and cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness). Heyward obviously is a new addition on Thursday and that’s only because he received his usual rest day. Of the five players on that list, Jack is probably the one that’s the most questionable for Sunday. We’ll have to see what Friday and Saturday bring in regards to him.

Limited in practice on Thursday for the Steelers were safety Tre Norwood (hamstring) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), who is a new addition to the injury report. Norwood did not practice on Wednesday after missing the Week 17 game so it’s good that he’s now moving in the right direction. Friday might be key for him when it comes to being able to play on Sunday. As for Highsmith, hopefully that new ankle injury is minor.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers were wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), running back Najee Harris (not injury related/rest), guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder), and cornerback James Pierre (concussion). That’s obviously great news when it comes to those four players and especially Pierre, who left the Week 17 game early with a concussion.

The Steelers next injury report will be released on Friday after practice concludes and that offering will include game status designations. Hopefully there won’t be many of those.