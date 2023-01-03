Steelers Open Week 18 As 3-Point Consensus Home Favorites Against Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get a fourth consecutive win on Sunday afternoon against the (7-9) Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium and they opened Week 18 on Tuesday as 3-point consensus home favorites in that contest, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Browns, who are coached by Kevin Stefanski, will be led offensively by quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has completed 80 of his 141 total pass attempts on the season for 872 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also been sacked 13 times this season.

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper leads the team in receiving entering Week 18 as he has 76 catches for 1,109 yards and nine touchdowns. Fellow wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is second on the team with 59 receptions for 797 yards and three touchdowns.

Leading the Browns in rushing entering Week 18 is running back Nick Chubb, who has registered 1,448 yards and 12 touchdowns on 290 total carries. Chubb also has 22 receptions for 194 yards on the season. Running back Kareem Hunt is second on the team in rushing entering Week 18 with 455 yards and three touchdowns on 119 total carries.

Defensively for the Browns entering Week 18, safety Grant Delpit leads the team in total tackles with 99 and he has four tackles for loss. Delpit also has a team-high four interceptions on the season in addition to 10 total pass breakups.

Defensive end Myles Garrett leads the Browns in sacks with 15 and the defense has registered 33 on the season with 15 different players having at least a half one. The Browns have totaled just 19 takeaways on the season in their first 16 games with 11 of those being interceptions.

Browns kicker Cade York has 105 total points on the season via 24 field goals and 33 extra points. He has attempted 32 field goals this season with three of his eight misses coming from 50 or more yards out.

All time, the Steelers and Browns have met each other 142 times (including three postseason games), with Pittsburgh winning 79 games and Cleveland winning 62. The two teams have also tied one time. The Steelers are 24-7-1 against the Browns under head coach Mike Tomlin and 15-1 against them at home. The one loss came in the 2020 playoffs.

The last meeting between the Steelers and the Browns was in Week 3 of the 2022 regular season and Cleveland won that game 29-17 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The last meeting between the two teams in Pittsburgh was in Week 17 of the 2021 regular season and the Steelers won that game 26-14 at Heinz Field.

The game will be shown by CBS and the announcers are unknown at this time.