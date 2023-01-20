Steelers Meet With NAIA DT Nick Andrews At Tropical Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of four teams who have met with Bethel University (TN) defensive tackle Nick Andrews at the Tropical Bowl. Bethel is the only NAIA at the college all-star game, and along with Pittsburgh, he’s also met with the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League. The news was reported by John Vogel of NFL Draft Blitz.

During his senior season at Bethel, Andrews had 23 total tackles and one sack. He had five tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries for a Bethel team that went 11-1. He’s listed at 6-4, 285 pounds on the Bethel website. He would probably have to add a little bit of weight to play nose tackle in Pittsburgh, but 6-4 is ideal size for the position.

Prior to Bethel, Andrews played at Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska. In November 2021, he did an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds where he was listed at 6-4, 310 pounds which would be more suitable for playing on the interior defensive line in Pittsburgh. In that interview, he said the NFL player he would compare himself is to is current Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Deforest Buckner. He also said his speed and quickness off the ball at his size are what make him an NFL prospect.

Defensive line is definitely a position of need for the Steelers, especially on the interior. Tyson Alualu is likely to retire after a rough 2022 season, and Larry Ogunjobi and Chris Wormley are pending free agents. Montravius Adams took over as the team’s starting nose tackle last year, but it would be wise to add depth behind him. Andrews could be a potential small-school diamond, similar to Javon Hargrave, that the Steelers draft and develop into a starter on the defensive line, although it’s unlikely Andrews goes as high as Hargrave.

The Tropical Bowl is a postseason all-star game held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It will take place on Saturday, and Andrews should be a name to watch and follow if you’re a Steelers fan.