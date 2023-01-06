Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 18: Fitzpatrick, Jack Both Questionable; Norwood Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report for Week 18 of the 2022 regular season on Friday, ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Cleveland Browns, and it shows one player officially listed as out for that contest and two others listed as questionable.

After failing to practice on Friday, the Steelers have now officially ruled out safety Tre Norwood (hamstring) for the Sunday home game against the Browns. This will mark the second consecutive game that Norwood has missed with his hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 16.

The Steelers have two players listed as questionable on their Friday injury report and they are safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle) and inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin). Both players are listed as being limited practice participants on Friday. It’s hard to imagine Fitzpatrick missing the Sunday game against the Browns. It will be interesting to see if he gets upgraded on Saturday. As for Jack, we’ll see. He played last week after dealing with a groin injury but wasn’t able to play the full contest.

As for the rest of the Steelers’ Friday injury report, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder), running back Najee Harris (not injury related – resting player), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), and cornerback James Pierre (concussion) all practiced fully on Friday. None of those eight players received game status designations on the Friday injury report so all should be available come Sunday against the Browns.