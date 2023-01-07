Steelers Elevate DL Renell Wren To Active/Inactive Roster For Second Straight Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster move Saturday, elevating defensive lineman Renell Wren from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster ahead of the Week 18 matchup at Acrisure Stadium against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced.

The elevation of Wren is the second straight week the Steelers have done so with the young defensive lineman. Wren has been on the Steelers practice squad for most of the season. His elevation to the active/inactive roster for Sunday’s season finale means he’ll ben additional defensive linemen depth for the matchup against the Browns. Wren will wear #79.

Last week against the Ravens after being elevated and being active, Wren played one snap. The mov to elevate him again this week against the Browns — another physical, run-heavy defense — likely means backup outside linebacker Malik Reed will be inactive again as the Steelers look for beef up front defensively to stop the run.

A fourth round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 out of Arizona State, Wren has now appeared in 13 career games and recorded nine tackles. Most of his snaps came in 2019 and he appeared in just one game last season. He signed to the Steelers’ practice squad in early September following final cuts.