Steelers Among Four Teams ‘Sitting Pretty’ Entering Week 18, According to CBS Sports

Using the word “pretty” to describe anything about the Pittsburgh Steelers entering Week 18 of the 2022 season is rather bold, but that’s what CBS Sports’ Douglas Clawson did Wednesday, surprisingly.

Clawson listed the Steelers as one of four teams in the NFL that are “sitting pretty” entering the final week of the regular season. At 8-8, the Steelers are in a great position overall, needing to beat the Cleveland Browns and needing some help from the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills to get into the AFC playoffs as the No. 7 seed for the second straight season.

After starting out the season at 2-6 and then sitting at 3-7 following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 11, the Steelers seemed like a rudderless ship. Things turned dramatically though as the Steelers went on a 5-1 run to reach .500 and set up the meaningful game on Sunday against the Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

Knowing where they came from and what lies ahead for the Steelers, at least based on playoff scenarios, Clawson likes where the Steelers are sitting. The Steelers are included with the likes of the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions in Clawson’s piece.

“Everything Pittsburgh can’t control has also gone its way as most of its competition for the final AFC playoff card spot (Titans, Patriots, Jets and Dolphins) have collapsed,” Clawson writes, identifying the Steelers as one of four teams that he likes where they stand entering Week 18 for CBSSports.com. “If that wasn’t enough assistance, the Steelers still need to win and get losses from the Patriots and Dolphins to make the dance. They also got a miracle last year to make the playoffs as the Colts opened the door after losing to the Jaguars as a 14-point favorite. It’d be incredible to see Pittsburgh make the playoffs in back-to-back years needing to win and get help in Week 18.”

Make no mistake about it: things have broken perfectly for the Steelers, at least from a playoff scenario perspective, in the last week or two. That said, they have taken care of business in the most important aspect: winning games. Without the Steelers taking care of business in recent weeks with clutch, late-game comeback wins, the Steelers wouldn’t be sitting pretty.

Realistically, they’d be preparing to sit at home in loungewear to watch the NFL playoffs. Instead, they’re getting ready for the big dance, assuming they beat the Browns and then have the Dolphins and Patriots lose in Week 18 to the Jets and Bills, respectively.

It’s rather remarkable to consider where the Steelers were a few weeks ago to where they currently are now. That’s a testament to the coaching and leadership the team has in abundance, even if some stubborn portions of the fanbase don’t want to admit it.