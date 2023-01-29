Report: Syracuse LB Mikel Jones Met With Steelers During 2023 NFLPA Bowl Week

The 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl week wrapped up on Saturday with the annual game being played and there is a little bit of new concerning one player and the Pittsburgh Steelers as we kickoff this Sunday.

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network on Sunday morning, linebacker Mikel Jones, a Syracuse product, met with a long list of teams during the week leading up to the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl being played and the Steelers were one of those teams.

LB Mikel Jones (Syracuse) was a popular name at NFLPA, meeting with a long list of teams including the Bills, 49ers, Chargers, Titans, and Steelers. Versatile LB that has been a buzzy name the last few weeks. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 29, 2023

Jones reportedly measured in at the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at 5115, 229-pounds with 10 1/4-inch hands, 33 1/4-inch arms and a 79 3/8-inch wingspan. During his four seasons at Syracuse, Jones was a tackling machine as he registered 300 total tackles with 84 coming in his 2022 season. He also registered 8.5 sacks, four interceptions, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries during his college career.

Jones missed the last two games of the 2022 season with a lower-leg injury. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft just a few weeks ago. A two-time captain at Syracuse, Jones was selected two-time All-ACC honoree during his college career and an All-America freshman in 2019.

Draft Scout currently has Jones as a possible mid-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. In all likelihood, Jones will receive an invitation to participate in the annual scouting combine this year in Indianapolis.