Regular Season Finale Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s the regular season finale and the Pittsburgh Steelers, somehow, have a realistic shot at the playoffs. They’ll need help but they’ll also have to take care of business by beating the Cleveland Browns, who they lost to in Week 3. Of course, both teams look far different in the rematch with new quarterbacks under center. Kenny Pickett for the Steelers, Deshaun Watson for the Browns. As always, we’re here to cover it for you.

And thanks to everyone who has visited the Friday Five over the year and answered our questions. We appreciate it and good luck everyone in the running to win.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – We’ll ask one more time this regular season. Will the Steelers beat the Browns?

2 – Another question we’ve asked throughout the year – will Diontae Johnson finally catch his first TD pass?

3 – Over/under 85.5 rushing yards for Nick Chubb?

4 – Will FB Derek Watt have a third-down conversion in this game?

5 – Deshaun Watson was sacked five times last week. Over/under 2.5 sacks against Watson this Sunday?

Tiebreaker: How many yards will Kenny Pickett throw for? Closest answer to the number wins, even if you’re over.

Recap of 2022 Week 17 Friday Night 5 Questions

This is the last set of questions for this season’s contest . The top three spots are still up for grabs.

Question 1: The Steelers come from behind to defeat Baltimore 16-13. Optimism remained strong among Steelers Depot respondents. 86.4% picked up a point by predicting a Pittsburgh win.

Question 2: Some believed Bill Belichick would tank just to stick it to the Steelers. But New England beat the Dolphins 23-21 keeping playoff hopes alive for the Black and Gold. A slight dip to 82.5% picked the Patriots as Steelers fans kept a leery eye on what Belichick would do.

Question 3: Kenny Pickett threw the game-winner to Najee Harris in the waning moments of the game. That would be his only touchdown pass. 59.1% picked up a point by taking Kenny Pickett under 1.5 touchdown passes.

Question 4: The Steelers ran wild, trebling 65 rushing yards. A robust 95.5% of respondents predicted Pittsburgh over 65 rushing yards this game.

Question 5: Baltimore came close with J.K. Dobbins running for 22 yards on a play. But the Steelers did not allow a run of +25 yards in the game. In fact, Jaylen Warren had the longest run of the game going 31 yards on one play. 95.5% of respondents got a point. Perhaps, purging the memory of Dobbins running for 44 yards in the first meeting.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Patriots Win? Pickett O/U 1.5 TD Passes Steelers O/U 65 Rush Yards? Ravens +25 Yard Run? SD Consensus YES YES UNDER OVER NO Correct Answers YES YES UNDER OVER NO

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered FIVE out of five questions correctly. Fantastic job.

A record 17 respondents just missed the five-point weekly bonus by answering four of five questions correctly!

But an amazing 11 respondents swept the board . So, the tiebreaker came into play this week. Damontae Kazee averaged playing 58% of defensive snaps in the seven prior games he played. But that percentage dipped to 45% when you exclude the games that Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds did not play. Minkah was hurt while trying to strip Mark Andrews of the ball. But he only missed three snaps. Pittsburgh used heavier defensive fronts to counter the Baltimore ground attack so not a lot of three safety packages. Kazee ended up playing 17 snaps, 33% of the 52 played.

The 11 predicted Kazee playing between 22 and 92% of the snaps. But Lambert58 is closest by predicting Kazee with 31% of the defensive snap, winning the $25 weekly pot.

Excellent job Lambert58! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

All of the five-point bonus winners caused significant shifts in the leaderboard tightening up the season finale.

B&G hangs on to first place but just by a thread. Ken Sterner just a point behind. Slim Stew jumps up into third place. Steel_Man24 rose ten places into a tie for seventh. Lambert58, This week’s winner, now in ninth place. Wes Lee returns to the leaderboard for the first time since week seven. And Greg Payne comes from nowhere to the leaderboard by winning the five-point weekly bonus for the second consecutive week. Can he do it a third time?

If the season ended this week. B&G in first would win $100. Ken Sterner $75, and Slim Stew $25

But one more round to go! Will anyone displace the current leaders?

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 17:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE B&G 79 First Ken Sterner 78 Second +1 Slim Stew 76 Third +4 Steven Small 72 Fourth (tie) -2 Pius Street Uke 72 Fourth (tie) -1 hoptown 72 Fourth (tie) -1 Doc Ellis D 71 Seventh (tie) -1 Steel_Man24 71 Seventh (tie) +10 DLFoot 70 Ninth (tie) -2 Lambert58 70 Ninth (tie) +11 Chris92021 69 11th (tie) -2 Lucky Beagle 69 11th (tie) +11 PittShawnC 68 13th -3 Jesse Logue 67 14th (tie) -4 MAK Lives Free 67 14th (tie) -2 ManRayX 67 14th (tie) +11 Steelers D 67 14th (tie) +11 Andi B 66 18th (tie) -5 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 66 18th (tie) -5 GhotiFish 65 20th (tie) -7 Mike Bianchi 65 20th (tie) -7 Kdog 65 20th (tie) -3 *Greg Payne 65 20th (tie) +13 FlaFan47 64 24th -4 Ratsotex 63 25th (tie) -8 *Wes Lee 63 25th (tie) +10 Ted Webb 62 27th -4 Beaver Falls Hosiery 60 28th (tie) -5 Stone Age Tone 60 28th (tie) -3 Steely McBeam 60 28th (tie) -3 Deep_derp 60 28th (tie) +1

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.